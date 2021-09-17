Talisker Completes Acquisition of the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce its exploration plans on its Hope Brook Project which is strategically located contiguous to Sokoman - Benton Joint Venture, Falcon Gold and First Mining's ground which is optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The company has filed initial permits for its first phase of exploration which includes high resolution magnetic gradiometry surveys, a proven method to sort the structural complexities in geological terranes. The Company will also be sending prospecting crews to the area to begin baseline prospecting to determine if the magnetic trends highlighted in regional government surveys are due to similar mineralized structures as those hosting the nearby Sokoman / Benton new Lithium discovery.

