New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Expert prediction, 3 things to watch in Week 2

Times Herald-Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD — It's a big weekend for the New York Jets. Fans will be back at MetLife Stadium for the first time in 21 months. New coach Robert Saleh and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be making their home debuts. And they have the perfect chance to make a...

SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
chatsports.com

New England Patriots pick off New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson four times

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Facing the New England Patriots for the first time, New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson received his "welcome-to-the-rivalry" moment on his first pass. And his second. And his fifth. And his 10th. The rookie quarterback was intercepted three times in his first five pass attempts Sunday...
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Postgame Transcripts: Week 1 vs. New York Jets

Just a couple of statements before we get started. Number one, I was very proud to wear the FDNY hat today. As a native New Yorker, I had lots of friends and people that I know, care and love be in some way impacted on 9/11. To stand there and honor and remember the first responders of New York, to remember people who ran towards the fire, not away from it, to remember all the lives that were lost, all the families that had to move on, especially specific to my family, remember Father Judge, a special man who gave comfort to my wife's family after they lost my wife's sister Cheryl in TWA 800. That meant a great deal to me and it was great to see the way the National Football League honored not just 9/11 but 9/12 today. With regard to the game, I'm very proud of our football team. We had a really hard camp. We worked really hard. To come into this game and not have any guys cramp, to have no injuries really going into the game, you know it was a testament to our players and to the people that work downstairs – our training room, the wellness people – you know I gave them all a game ball. I thought the strength staff; the medical staff has done an excellent job. Then obviously credit to the Jets. You can tell they are going to be a really good football team. They played hard. Zach Wilson I think you saw the special things that he is going to be able to do. It certainly wasn't perfect. We would have liked to put the game away and played better. But to get the onside kick and pop a run into a four-minute defense was gratifying for all of us. We will get better. We will get ready for next week. But that was my thoughts. But I'll just finally say it was great to play in front of the fans. It was great to walk off the field not having to hear Ed Foley sing Sweet Caroline in the locker room but hearing the fans sing it was wonderful and special. Thank you to them for the energy they gave us today.
NFL
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Week 2 Preview – Patriots at New York Jets

Here we are in week two and we have what may be a critical game for the Patriots. They are playing the New York Jets, another division rival, in their home opener at the Meadowlands. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and don’t want to start the season at 0-2. The Jets lost to Carolina by a score of 19-14.
NFL
CBS Boston

Here’s One Crazy Mac Jones Statistic After His First Two NFL Games

BOSTON (CBS) — Through just two games, Mac Jones has generated quite a bit of chatter during his brief NFL career. Some of the louder cries have been complaints that the rookie quarterback has been too conservative, settling for shorter throws instead of airing out some deep passes. While the validity of such criticism has varying levels of truth — he didn’t have to do much to help the Patriots blow out the Jets with ease last weekend — it has nevertheless created a narrative on the 15th overall pick. That story’s sure to change several different ways between now and January, of...
NFL
Times Herald-Record

Live updates, analysis: Denver Broncos 20, NY Jets 0 — fourth quarter

DENVER — The New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson are trying to bounce back from last week's nightmare against the Patriots, in which Wilson threw four interceptions in his first 10 passes on the way to an embarrassing loss. Now Wilson must prove that horrible performance is not the...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. It took months for the Houston Texans to become amenable to the idea of trading Deshaun Watson. Now that they’ve reportedly acknowledged a willingness to move him, the process hasn’t sped up much. But with...
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL

