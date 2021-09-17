CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, Company to Open Offices in Ohio

 8 days ago

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPNK:QEGY) ('Quantum') announces the hiring Robert ('Rob') Edward Murray as Vice President of Exploration and Conservation, who will lead the Company's rare earth exploration projects, employment is effective immediately. Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated 'The addition of...

#Rare Earth#Quantum Energy Inc#Henderson#Nv Accesswire#Otcpnk#Mining Engineering#West Virginia University#The Ohio State University#Murray Energy Corporation#Inc Until May#Quantum Cfo#Qegy
