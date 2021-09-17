TD Ameritrade: Tom Lydon Talks ARKK and Commodities
ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon had plenty to share on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) with TD Ameritrade’s Nicole Petallides. As Lydon points out, today, ARKK is actually up, while the NASDAQ is down. It speaks to the idea that if there’s a high correlation to the S&P 500; 30% of that weighting is in ten stocks (essentially the FAANG stocks). With NASDAQ, it’s 50%. With this current proliferation in ETFs with the number of choices seen, especially with COVID-19, there’s a lot of interest in thematic stocks and thematic ETFs.www.etftrends.com
Comments / 0