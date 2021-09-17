CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TD Ameritrade: Tom Lydon Talks ARKK and Commodities

By Aaron Neuwirth
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon had plenty to share on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) with TD Ameritrade’s Nicole Petallides. As Lydon points out, today, ARKK is actually up, while the NASDAQ is down. It speaks to the idea that if there’s a high correlation to the S&P 500; 30% of that weighting is in ten stocks (essentially the FAANG stocks). With NASDAQ, it’s 50%. With this current proliferation in ETFs with the number of choices seen, especially with COVID-19, there’s a lot of interest in thematic stocks and thematic ETFs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faang Stocks#Td Ameritrade#Technology Stocks#Arkk#Ark Innovation Etf#Faang#A I#Covid#Gld#Pdbc#Fed
