Volatility ETFs Climb as Traders Turn Risk-Off
The CBOE Volatility Index and VIX-related exchange traded funds jumped on Friday as poor consumer sentiment weighed on the outlook for the pace of the economic recovery. Among the best-performing non-leveraged ETFs of Friday, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEArca: VXX) increased 6.8% and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEArca: VIXY) advanced 6.8%. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index climbed 12.3% to 20.99, breaking above its long-term resistance at the 200-day simple moving average.www.etftrends.com
