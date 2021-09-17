Volatility ETFs Climb as Traders Turn Risk-Off

When investors think of large equity markets and robust pipelines of initial public offerings (IPO), they usually think of the U.S. While this happens for a reason, IPO fever can and does grip other countries, and that’s happening this year in India. Due to the spate of new issues coming to market, India’s equity could vault to the world’s fifth-largest, (passing the U.K.) in three years on its way to a combined market capitalization of $5 trillion, according to Goldman Sachs.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO