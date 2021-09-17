CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volatility ETFs Climb as Traders Turn Risk-Off

By Max Chen
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CBOE Volatility Index and VIX-related exchange traded funds jumped on Friday as poor consumer sentiment weighed on the outlook for the pace of the economic recovery. Among the best-performing non-leveraged ETFs of Friday, the iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEArca: VXX) increased 6.8% and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEArca: VIXY) advanced 6.8%. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index climbed 12.3% to 20.99, breaking above its long-term resistance at the 200-day simple moving average.

