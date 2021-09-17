CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why Products Holding Bitcoin Futures Are Different Than Products Holding Bitcoin

By Parker Doyle
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince SEC Chair Gary Gensler indicated that the regulator might look more favorably on investment vehicles tied to Bitcoin futures, as opposed to products planning to hold bitcoin directly, numerous issuers have submitted proposals to launch their own Bitcoin futures ETFs. But why might the SEC look more favorably on...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Financial-Planning.com

Are your clients holding Bitcoin or crypto? Ask, experts say

Crypto investments are exciting and promising for many investors. But there’s another word some experts use to describe them — “uncomfortable.”. Matthew Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, likened it to “investing in the internet in the late 1990s,” at the Morningstar Investment Conference this week. “We didn't...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Coinbase to Publish Regulatory Framework for U.S. Policy Makers

After clashing with regulators last month, crypto exchange Coinbase plans to put out a proposal for a crypto regulatory framework in the next few weeks. “Coinbase wants to be an advisor and a helpful advocate for how the U.S. can create that sensible regulation,” Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong said in an interview with TechCrunch on Tuesday.
MARKETS
KTLA

China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes. “Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Futures Contracts#Bitcoin Network#Futures Market#Sec#Regulates Bitcoin Futures#Cftc#Stump#Profunds#Bitcoin Strategy Profund#Btcfx#Proshares#The Crypto Channel
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin drops after PBOC said cryptocurrencies are not legal tender

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure on Friday after the People's Bank of China said digital currencies were not legal tender in the country and spoke of a deeper crackdown. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," according to a tranalsation of the statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website Friday. The government will "resolutely clamp down on virtual currency speculation, and related financial activities and misbehavior in order to safeguard people's properties and maintain economic, financial and social order," it said. Bitcoin dropped over 5% and Ether dropped 9%.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Top Regulator Compares Crypto to Credit Default Swaps

Michael Hsu, acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, told the Blockchain Association on Tuesday that crypto and DeFi may evolve into a threat similar to the credit default swaps that brought about the financial crisis in 2008. According to Bloomberg, Hsu told the Blockchain Association...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin holding first resistance at 43500/44000 all day

Bitcoin holding first resistance at 43500/44000 all day (in what I think is a developing bear trend) re-targets 42000/41500. A break below 39500 then targets 37300/37000. I would not rule out 34500/300 and even more losses in to October. Bulls need a break above 44500 to targets 45000/100 with strong...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Ethereum Futures More Popular Among Major Investors Than Bitcoin: JP Morgan

Another bullish sign for Ethereum? Image: Shutterstock. Investment bank JP Morgan said Wednesday that investors are looking to Ethereum futures instead of Bitcoin futures—meaning there's now more interest in the second biggest cryptocurrency among major investors, according to reports. This pivot in interest is a “setback for Bitcoin,” according to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy