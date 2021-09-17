Historic Berks County cemetery would be preserved in settlement with warehouse developer

The resting place of Maxatawny Township’s earliest settlers, including a Revolutionary War captain and the area’s only known black slave, would be preserved under a settlement with a warehouse developer that had a court’s blessing to relocate the burial ground.

Descendants of Capt. George Kemp and his ancestors, who settled in Maxatawny in the 1720s, sued to overturn a Berks County orphans’ court ruling that granted Duke Realty’s request to reinter the remains of at least 14 bodies and the remaining grave markers to another yet-to-be-determined cemetery. The Kemp family burial ground, which was established on the family’s farmland, fell into the footprint of a 1-million-square-foot warehouse under Duke’s original plan.

Brenda Winkler, who was one of the petitioners, said that while the terms of the agreement would ensure the burial ground will not be disturbed and requires Duke to restore it, the settlement is contingent on Duke actually acquiring the land. The developer has agreements for sale on nearly 280 acres of land off Route 222 near Hottenstein road.

“It would be nice to think that anyone would honor that type of agreement but this is only with Duke,” Winkler said. “Should this all come to pass I do believe that this settlement is the right thing for the people who were interred there so many years ago.”

The eventual development of the site is far from certain.

Duke Realty introduced its plan in June to construct five warehouse buildings with a total of 2.7 million square feet of space. It has since downsized the plan to about 1.7 million square feet. Although the Maxatawny Township planning commission took no action on the proposal earlier this year, raising dozens of questions about the completeness and impact of the plan, township supervisors voted in June to grant preliminary site plan approval.

A group of Maxatawny residents appealed the supervisors’ approval and have since been joined by Kutztown and Longswamp Township, Darrell Browning, one of the residents, said.

Under the settlement agreement between the Kemp family descendants and Duke, the developer would rebuild the brick wall surrounding the cemetery; restore or recreate the gate to the cemetery; erect flagpoles to fly the U.S. and Revolutionary War flags; and ensure that the burial ground is accessible to the public, maintained and protected from damage from truck traffic. Duke would also make a $5,000 donation to an organization that cares for historic cemeteries in Berks County.

In addition to concerns about traffic, which would peak with 924 cars and trucks per hour on Route 222; noise, light and air pollution; impact on the area’s aquifer and streams; and general impact on the character of the community, the residents allege that board Chairperson Allen Leiby and Vice-Chairperson Heath Wessner have direct financial interests in the project. Wesner abstained from the vote but Leiby seconded a motion to approve the plan made by the third supervisor

Wessner owns two parcels of land that Duke needs for the project and he abstained from the vote. Leiby, however, voted to approve the plan even though Leiby’s daughter and her husband own land that Duke wants to buy. The residents’ appeal also notes Duke has disclosed it has an agreement to purchase property owned by Leiby’s sister Grace Haas at above market price even though it is not part of the development plan.

A hearing in the land use appeal is scheduled Oct. 12.

