499 wins and counting: Coach Mike Smith, Hampton High can add to a glorious football history

Hampton coach Mike Smith shouts along the sidelines during Tuesday evening's football game against Warwick at Todd Stadium March 23, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

Technically, the list shows Mike Smith with 50 seasons as head football coach at Hampton High. But a state rule that went into effect when he retired as an educator sidelined him for half of the 2018 season, and COVID-19 limited the recent spring season to five games.

So, if a total of 49 full seasons is more accurate, Smith, with 497 wins to begin this fall, has averaged more than 10 wins a season in a sport where the regular season is 10 games. Of course, many of his victories have come on the way to 15 state championship games and record 12 state titles.

With two victories to start this 2021 season, the Crabbers can gift Smith win No. 500 should they beat Menchville (2-1) in their Peninsula District game at noon Saturday at Todd Stadium. Smith would become the third high school football coach nationally to reach that plateau.

The first victory came by a 28-0 score on Sept. 24, 1971, against Pembroke — noteworthy because Smith was set to coach the Pirates that season, only to return to Hampton when the late Johnny Palmer left to coach in Lynchburg. Smith was Palmer’s assistant for seven seasons and, during a 26-game winning streak from 1968-70 — a stretch that included the 1969 Group 1A state title — their teams outscored the opposition 1,006-43.

“The wins run together in a melting pot,” Smith said this week when asked about the most memorable. “All of the wins have been good and all the losses have been hard.”

Smith referred instead to great teams, rather than games, in reflecting about the past as he prepared for a Menchville team he thinks will present a significant obstacle to that 500th win.

1970s

The Crabbers’ first state title under Smith came in 1975, when they beat Annandale 24-7. That Hampton team included star running back Woodrow Wilson and Kenny Gilliam, both key assistants for Smith on this year’s team, as well All-American offensive lineman Simon Gupton and center Dwight Stephenson, an NFL Hall of Famer who played in a Super Bowl with the Miami Dolphins.

“That was a very pivotal moment, that first state championship,” Smith said. “Those guys were tough, hard-nosed football players and all of them are still good buddies.”

Led by All-American linebacker Lamont Holt and All-American lineman Reggie Woods, the Crabbers allowed just 23 points during the 1977 regular season. They finished 14-0, beating Gar-Field in the state championship game for Smith’s second title.

1980s

The decade was one of incredible dominance. The Crabbers won Group AAA state titles in 1980 and ‘81, then reached five consecutive state championship games from 1984-88, winning the title in ‘85, ‘86 and ‘88.

Hampton defenses were so good that the Crabbers won the 1980 state crown without ever scoring as many as 30 points in any game. One of the signature victories of the decade was a 15-9 win for the 1981 state crown over George Washington High of Danville and its quarterback, Jamie Harris, a Parade All-American who signed with Georgia.

“(Harris) was known as `The Rifleman’ and was a good quarterback, but I remember at the end of the game, Robert Banks was closing on him like a greyhound closing on a rabbit,” Smith said, referring to the national Player of the Year linebacker who competed for Notre Dame and then in the NFL. “He had him in his sights and (Harris) just threw the ball — he wasn’t going to take that hit.

“The year before, that same group won the state championship by beating West Springfield and stopping their 2,000-yard running back cold.”

1990s

The ‘90s started more slowly for the Crabbers, who lost the 1990 state title game 13-12 to Gar-Field, but picked up with the arrival in 1994 of Ronald Curry. Considered the best high school quarterback in Peninsula-area history, Curry led the Crabbers to state titles in 1995, ‘96 and ‘97.

The ‘96 team, which outscored the opposition 817-83, capped its Group AAA Division 5 state-title season with wins of 76-14 over James Madison of Vienna and 51-0 over Patrick Henry of Ashland. Curry, who played wide receiver for Oakland in the NFL, accounted for 76 touchdowns passing, running or returning that season, becoming Hampton’s second national Player of the Year.

“He was one of a kind,” Smith said. “You don’t ever get another Ronald Curry.

“Marques Hagans, who played between Curry (now the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints) and Tyrod Taylor (the current starting quarterback for the Houston Texans), was one of our best quarterbacks ever.”

Hagans, who also played in the NFL, led the Crabbers to a 35-0 win over Amherst County in the 1998 Group AAA Division 5 state championship game.

2000s

Taylor was the star of the Hampton team that beat Stone Bridge 15-8 for the 2005 Group AAA Division 5 state crown. He went on to pass for more than 7,000 yards for Virginia Tech and earned a Super Bowl ring with the 2012 Baltimore Ravens.

In the years since, the Crabbers have continued to win, passing the 800-victory mark as a program in 2015. They will seek to add the next milestone Saturday.

“There’s still a thing that goes back many, many years ago with football at Hampton,” Smith said. “All of those Crabbers that played there still have a patriotic feeling for Crabber football.

“The kids we have there now understand the heritage of the program.”

Marty O’Brien, 757-247-4963, mjobrien@dailypress.com