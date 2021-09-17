NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (09/19)

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Now hiring signs are all over the state of Arkansas. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in August. It’s an employee’s market right now with over 70,000 jobs available in the state. Yet, there are some people who have struggled to even get a call back from places they applied to, something many are blaming on the pandemic.

