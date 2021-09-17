CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (09/19)

ABC 15 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Know a Veteran looking for work? Don't miss the Recruit Military Phoenix Veterans Job Fair, happening in-person at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305 September 23 from 11AM-3PM. Meet with exhibitors who are conducting on-the-spot interviews and job offers for qualified candidates. Over 50 hiring companies, all in one place. Get more information and register here.

www.abc15.com

southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr Chipotle Now Hiring

The new Chipotle that is currently under construction at 2 N. Black Horse Pike in Bellmawr is now hiring. The restaurant is expected to open sometime in the Fall. At Chipotle, we’ve created something special: a better place to eat and work. Here, you’ll be part of a team that is working to cultivate nourished communities where wholesome food is enjoyed every day.
BELLMAWR, NJ
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Ladders

Hired!

Let’s focus on the good news: your fellow members at Ladders are getting hired, and the unemployment rate for college graduates dropped to 2.8% this month. Despite everything, thousands of Ladders members reported landing jobs in the past 30 days. Here is a sample of 30 of them, lightly edited for anonymity…
JOBS
San Diego Channel

Amazon now hiring for new Otay Mesa fulfillment center

Amazon launched its newest Amazon Robotics fulfillment center located in Otay Mesa. The three-million-square-food facility will employ over 1,500 people from the San Diego region. Employees will work alongside innovative technologies such as Amazon Robotics to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized items to customers. These employees will all start out at a minimum $15/hour and have access to comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent company match, starting on Day One.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wfxg.com

LOOK WHO'S HIRING NOW: Appling Amazon facility hiring 2,500 workers

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Amazon has announced they're hiring 125,000 employees nationwide. The new Amazon facility in Appling, Georgia officially welcomed it's employees last week. With 9,000 new Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 2,500 of them are in the Augusta area, for both full-time and part-time jobs in the fulfillment center.
APPLING, GA
tysonsreporter.com

Now Hiring: 11 Job Openings Around Tysons

If you’re looking for a job in the Tysons area, you’ve got options. Around the area, find a number of full-time and part-time options. We waded through job boards and company sites to find opportunities posted or updated within the past seven days. Companies hiring locally include Capital One, Hyatt Regency, Wegmans and L.L. Bean.
TYSONS, VA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Service Coach

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently hired Thomas “TJ” McCoy IV as a Service Coach. In this position, McCoy will work with the alliance’s development team to achieve technology and revenue goals. He will train new and...
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: CMD Corp. seeks workers with mechanical aptitude

APPLETON, Wis. — CMD Corporation may not be a brand name familiar to households across the nation, but there’s a 98% chance the trash bags in those homes were made on the machines it builds in Appleton. CMD specializes in machines that make draw-string trash bags and packaging pouches. It...
APPLETON, WI
restonnow.com

Now Hiring: 15 new job openings in Reston

In the market for a job? Whether you’re looking for a part-time gig or full-time role, there are plenty of openings around Reston. We scoured job boards and company sites to find opportunities. Companies hiring locally include Reston Hospital Center, Leidos, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Walmart. Take a...
RESTON, VA
KATV

Now hiring signs everywhere but workers say they're not hearing back

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Now hiring signs are all over the state of Arkansas. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in August. It’s an employee’s market right now with over 70,000 jobs available in the state. Yet, there are some people who have struggled to even get a call back from places they applied to, something many are blaming on the pandemic.
ARKANSAS STATE
houmatimes.com

Now Hiring: Staff Writer

Rushing Media (The Times of Houma-Thibodaux) is seeking a superstar staff writer, who is a self-starter with a deep understanding of the evolving digital news industry and a successful background in covering local news in a fast-paced newsroom. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES. A passion for a mix of research, investigative work, feature...
THIBODAUX, LA
newscenter1.tv

Journey Museum now hiring for variety of positions

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Journey Museum is looking to hire new team members at the moment. The open positions range from management positions to other museum services positions, according to Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick. “We’re looking to reorganize our team. We have a services manger position that’s available. we’re...
RAPID CITY, SD
wmar2news

Amazon - Now Hiring!

Amazon has more than 4,000 jobs available in the Baltimore area! Their new, state-of-the-art facility in Sparrow's Point is hiring for all shifts, and facilities in Cecil, Howard, and Anne Arundel counties are hiring as well. Working for Amazon comes with many benefits, including college tuition fees, parental leave, vacation...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Hiring Assistant Town Manager

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is now hiring an Assistant Town Manager. Read the job posting below (or HERE). The application form can be found HERE. Base Wages: MS-14, $99,073/annual to $125,369/ annual. Hours: Town Hall hours, 8:30AM to 4:30PM M-F. Required to be available after-hours for meetings...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wired UK

The real reason it’s impossible to hire anyone right now

In 2020, tech recruiter Sophie Power was one of the few people hiring, and had a big pool of candidates applying for roles. A year later, she’s dealing with the exact opposite problem: although there are roles, there are no candidates to fill them. “Tech candidates are quitting because their...
JOBS

