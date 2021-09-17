Looking for Things to Do? Here’s Where to Go in September (and What to Wear There)

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As a woman who stands five feet two, I can firmly attest it’s been a challenge to find the best petite jeans to fit my short frame. I’ve often been let down when ordering a pair online (in the hopes it would magically fit me) or when I would take a pair to the dressing room, only to find the jeans far extended past my ankles. Of course, a trip to the tailor is always an option, but when it comes to something as practical and universal as denim, it’s neither cost-effective nor efficient to do so each and every time. The key? Pay attention to the inseam length. If you’re like me, stick to inseams between 25 and 26 inches and under; if you’re five feet three, you can go up to 27 inches. Whether you’re searching for a style that is high-waisted, boot cut, flared, or distressed—the perfect pair of jeans awaits. Ahead, shop the 11 best petite jeans for women I’ve found over the years.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO