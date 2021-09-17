CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Looking for Things to Do? Here’s Where to Go in September (and What to Wear There)

By Lilah Ramz i
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. September brings a bevy of cultural things to do. In New York, we have the Brooklyn Museum’s just-opened Christian Dior exhibition. Over in Chicago, the city is celebrating its fourth Architecture Biennial, and in San Diego, a striking new performance venue has recently debuted. We recommend you visit all of these (and the others, below)—plus we’ve offered some suggestions for what to wear to each. Read on for September’s edition of What to Wear, Where.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The 20 Best Loafers for Women That Are Stylish And Comfortable

On days when you just feel like being comfortable (aka every day post-quarantine), it’s easy to reach for your best flats or your most comfortable sneakers. But to nail that feel-good effect while elevating your look just a little, consider opting for a pair of stylish loafers, instead. Simply put, a loafer is a slip-on shoe that leaves the ankle exposed and typically features a low-profile heel. But it comes in many variations, too. Some of the most common loafer silhouettes include moccasins (which harken back to Native American-made styles that inspired the first loafer of the 1930s) and smoking slippers...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Heading to Amsterdam? Here’s What to Do and What to Wear, According to Dutch Native Elza Wandler

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. According to Elza Wandler, the of-the-moment neighborhood to know in the city of Amsterdam is the Noord. Wandler’s to be trusted: she’s lived in Amsterdam her entire life. And as the designer behind leather goods brand Wandler, she’s got an eye for stylish spots. The neighborhood she’s referring to was the location for the brand’s first-ever physical presentation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

See Now, Buy Now—All the New York Fashion Wares You Can Already Shop

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At last, after a several-season hiatus from in-person shows, New York Fashion Week made its return from the URL to the IRL for the spring summer 2022 season. While there was palpable excitement for a return to shows, the past two seasons of virtual presentations and events were not for naught. In fact, there were many learnings to be had after being forced to show digitally. Those brands that were accustomed to the status quo were presented with the opportunity to prioritize and even embrace the digital realm.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Dior
Vogue Magazine

The New Arrivals We’re Excited To Shop This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Pop-In@Nordstrom x Levi’s Features Designers’ Creative Takes on Vintage Denim

The original jeansmakers, Levi’s is often the source of inspiration for creative designers. That sentiment is the foundation of a new installment of Pop-In@Nordstrom, a boutique concept within select Nordstrom locations and online that spotlights the products of different retailers, brands and designers on a rotating basis. The brainchild of Nordstrom director of creative projects Olivia Kim, the experimental retail concept has previously partnered with labels like Eileen Fisher, Goop and more. Pop-In@Nordstrom x Levi’s centers on exclusive collections from designers Collina Strada, Melody Ehsani and Thompson Street Studio, all of which are promoted alongside a curated selection of Levi’s Authorized Vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

From a Molly Goddard Dress to JW Anderson’s Chain Bag, 16 Brilliant Buys From London Brands This Fashion Week

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2022 has been a breath of fresh air for the capital, as many of the city’s brightest stars returned to physical showcases following a pandemic hiatus. It-girl favorites Nensi Dojaka and Supriya Lele both staged shows, as did Rejina Pyo, who orchestrated a diving display at the London Aquatics Centre that ensured her collection made a splash.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

In London, Showgoers Share the Proper Way to Style Statement-Making Prints

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Some of the most exciting and downright fun labels show during London Fashion Week, from Charles Jeffrey to Richard Quinn. So it’s no surprise that the street style in the mostly overcast city is equally as striking. Among the many bright colors—there were plenty of orange dresses and colorful handbags to be had—fashion week attendees in London showed up in statement-making prints. Captured by Acielle of Style Du Monde, these Brits gave us a lesson, seven in fact, on how to properly wear the boldest of prints—from poppy florals, monochromatic graphics, to oversized polka dots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Museum#The Brooklyn Museum#Nordstrom#Thompson Street Studio#Kiva Motnyk#Nordstrom Levi#Via Carota#Montserrat#London Cherry Pie#Japanese#The Kimpton Group#Reformation#Turk#Jw Pei Rantan#Water Mill#Zen
Vogue Magazine

Collection

On the morning of his first-ever runway show, Harris Reed woke up to a 5,000-word profile on himself in The New Yorker. “I knew someday I would have a profile in The New Yorker, but I didn’t think I would have it at 25,” he admitted, during a preview in his studio suite at London’s Standard Hotel where he has landed a “designer-in-residence” deal, free of charge. His debut show took place in the Serpentine Pavilion with a performance by the artist Kelsey Lu, and was followed by cocktails and canapés hosted by the gallery’s CEO. As you may have gathered, Reed isn’t your average emerging designer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

38 Perfectly Plush Shearling Shoes to Wear Through Fall and Winter

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Does the perfect transitional shoe exist? It does: shearling shoes. They’re the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor shoes, giving us the comfort of a house slipper while still being durable for outdoor wear. Today, the best shearling shoes are offered in a myriad of silhouettes, from sandals and mules; to loafers and clogs; and there are plenty of boots for the winter season to suit every style and occasion. And per recent runway collections, designers have also given them a stamp of approval. See Gabriela Hearst’s first collection for Chloé, where models showcased the fall/winter 2021 collection in a pair of colorful, textured, shearling sandals styled with elegant knit dresses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

These Sweats Come With a Touching Backstory

Each Fashion Week, designers all over the world present a new vision for the season and tell the tale of their inspirations and motivations. Some hit home more than others, and Áwet New York’s story certainly falls in that former category. Founded by Áwet Woldegebriel, the brand launched during the pandemic in order to support New York’s garment workers. That alone is laudable, but there’s even more to it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vogue Magazine

Hair Trends to Try From London Fashion Week, From Spiky Y2K Buns to Gentle Waves

After a pandemic-sized hiatus, London Fashion Week was back in the flesh for spring/summer 2022, with high-voltage shows and jaw-dropping presentations. Naturally, seeing the clothes and make-up IRL felt revelatory, but there was something about witnessing the hair that felt particularly special. And that’s because of the intricate textures: Where visually high-impact blunt bobs and sharp fringes ruled the runways of recent seasons past, spring/summer 2022 was much more tactile, with various iterations of the wet look dominating throughout, at Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha and more. Elsewhere there were hyper-natural waves at Supriya Lele, spiky ’90s meets Y2K buns at Nensi Dojaka, and statement hairpieces at Harris Reed .
HAIR CARE
WWD

Stores Breaking Free From Sweatshirts at DA

Click here to read the full article. A world without sweats might still be months away, but retailers at the Designers & Agents trade show were in search of fashion with a little splash. While millions are still working remotely and living somewhat cautiously, many are welcoming the opportunity to attend weddings, special events or just go about their daily routines with a little more freedom. Alisa Greenspan, owner of Loop New York, was on the lookout for on-the-rise designers for her pop-up shops. An offshoot of the pandemic has been retailers’ interest in hosting pop-ups with Loop to drive traffic,...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

From the Baguette to the Croissant, a History of Fendi Handbags

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. First thing’s first: Fendi’s inverted-F logo does not, in fact, stand for Fendi. Rather, it’s “Fun Fur,” as determined by Karl Lagerfeld, the late design impresario who helped hoist Fendi onto the world’s fashion stage. But if we’re talking Fendi handbags, it’s really Silvia Venturini Fendi who made the big moves. Venturini Fendi is credited with the introduction of the Baguette and Peekaboo bags—two of the Italian house’s most recognizable goods. She is the granddaughter of Adele and Edoardo Fendi, who founded the luxury label back in 1925 on Rome’s Via del Plebiscito. Since then the label has maintained a staunch dedication to Italian craftsmanship; the Baguette may be named after a French culinary staple, but the rest of it is as Italian as it gets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Turn Heads in This Season’s Most Statement-Making Knee-High Boots

Ready to reemerge? You’ll need a pair of shoes to do so. And this fall, consider something a little more unexpected than heeled-evening sandals: a pair of statement-making knee-high boots. In addition to your standard black leather, this season brings plenty of options as ready for a night out as a pair of embellished pumps or strappy heels.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

A History of Prada and Nylon—How the Textile Earned Its Fashionable Place

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Back then, I didn’t really like anything I saw. It all just looked so old and bourgeois and boring. I just wanted to search for the absolute opposite of what was already out there,” Miuccia Prada once declared, explaining how she came to elevate nylon, that humble, most plebian of substances, to a material worthy of the vaunted halls of fashion. “Suddenly, nylon started to look more intriguing to me than couture fabrics. I decided to introduce it to the catwalk, and it challenged, even changed, the traditional and conservative idea of luxury. I am still obsessed with it,” Ms. Prada has reflected.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5' 2"—These Are The Best Jeans I’ve Found for Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As a woman who stands five feet two, I can firmly attest it’s been a challenge to find the best petite jeans to fit my short frame. I’ve often been let down when ordering a pair online (in the hopes it would magically fit me) or when I would take a pair to the dressing room, only to find the jeans far extended past my ankles. Of course, a trip to the tailor is always an option, but when it comes to something as practical and universal as denim, it’s neither cost-effective nor efficient to do so each and every time. The key? Pay attention to the inseam length. If you’re like me, stick to inseams between 25 and 26 inches and under; if you’re five feet three, you can go up to 27 inches. Whether you’re searching for a style that is high-waisted, boot cut, flared, or distressed—the perfect pair of jeans awaits. Ahead, shop the 11 best petite jeans for women I’ve found over the years.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy