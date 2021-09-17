Best Places to Work honoree, Small category: Strategic Resource Management
MBJ partnered with national research firm Quantum Workplace to determine Memphis’ Best Places to Work. All nominated companies participated in an anonymous employee engagement survey coordinated and conducted by Quantum Workplace. The survey included numerous closed- and open-ended questions. The average scores of employee questionnaires were used to determine the Best Places to Work rankings. Companies competed in Micro, Small, Medium, and Large Categories, based on employment numbers.www.bizjournals.com
