Under-fire Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has claimed that he is an innocent man, despite being sent off at the end of his side's 0-0 draw with Cadiz on Thursday night. Barça were poor throughout the game, having just six shots against a side that finished 12th in La Liga last season. Their task was made harder when Frenkie de Jong was sent off for a second bookable offence just after the hour mark, and the Blaugrana would also have their manager dismissed at the final whistle.

