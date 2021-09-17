How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. SMU: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the SMU Mustangs at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 18 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs will be hoping to build upon the 51-10 win they picked up against SMU when they previously played in December of 2017.www.cbssports.com
