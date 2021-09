Misericordia achieves national recognition in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 college rankings. Misericordia University is ranked among the best national universities in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 edition of Best Colleges after several years of ranking in the best regional north category. Misericordia University is recognized as a national university after its Carnegie Classification changed from a Masters Medium to a Doctoral Professional institution of higher education for the 2019-20 academic year. Colleges and universities in the "National Universities" category of the ranking system offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master's and doctoral programs, and emphasize faculty research and/or award professional practice doctorates, according to U.S. News & World Report.

12 DAYS AGO