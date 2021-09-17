I'm am your Guy, friend

‘It took a while, but I’m friends with the mirror’. Author Justin Myers on how confidence comes from preparation and the perfect finishing touches. “It’s all in the details. I don’t have a little black dress or a failsafe power suit, so my confidence comes from the final flourishes before I leave the house. Once, a lapel pin, or pocket square; now, a flash of leopard print belt, a contrasting sock. Three skooshes of fragrance, teasing that final stray hair into place, straightening the collar, unbuttoning then rebuttoning, choosing my shoes, knotting my scarf, fastening my watch, coat sliding over my back. The ceremony of it, taking the time, that’s where my confidence comes from. My wardrobe is an archive of my feelings, lined with well worn hits and ill-judged misses. I don’t always get it right, of course, but on bad days, that last-minute zhuzh in the mirror makes anything work.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO