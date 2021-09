THE BASICS: The play with the full title of TO THE NEW GIRL FROM THE FORMER MRS. _____: SOUND ADVICE FOR MY HUSBAND’S NEW WIFE OR MISTRESS by Samantha Macher, directed by Leyla Gentil, presented by First Look Buffalo in association with the New Phoenix Theatre, runs through October 3, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 at The New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, 95 Johnson Park (853-1344) www.newphoenixtheatre.org. Tickets through First Look via BrownPaperTickets are $25, Seniors and Students $15 or call 1-800-838-3006. Pre and post show adult beverages available at The New Phoenix Theatre with donation. First Look Covid Policy: All patrons must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination on the day of the performance to be admitted to the theatre. Proof includes a vaccination card or an Excelsior pass along with photo ID. All patrons must wear a mask when in the theater. Tickets may be rescheduled but will not be refunded. Runtime: 90 minutes without intermission.

