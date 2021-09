The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16th, at the Adams Street Community Center located at 511 E. Adams Street, next door to the Brownwood Public Library. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment needed. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at no cost at the Health Department at 510 E. Lee Street Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at no cost at the Health Department at 510 E. Lee Street Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4:45 p.m.

