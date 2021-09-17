CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

swiowanewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn art exhibit has opened on the National Mall, featuring more than 660,000 white flags to mark the scale of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2c52b9dbae284021a88020752308be94.

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV-TV

Mortician concerned over COVID-19 deaths

CONWAY, S.C (WBTW) — As doctors battle the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, local morticians have also been keeping busy with COVID-19 deaths. George Williams, a Black mortician in Conway, said he’s worried about dying from the virus, due to the rise in COVID-19 deaths he’s seeing in his community. “I’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Mall#Covid#White Flags#U S#Ap Archive
newsandguts.com

Massive Art Project Honoring COVID-19 Victims Installed on The National Mall

An artist and a team of volunteers have begun planting nearly 700,000 white flags on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the American lives lost to COVID-19 (watch above). “When numbers get so large, it becomes difficult to really understand them,” artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg told Reuters. “So...
VISUAL ART
Washingtonian.com

Hundreds of Thousands of Flags on the National Mall Will Commemorate American Lives Lost to Covid

More than 660,000 white flags are in the process of being planted across 20 acres of the National Mall over the course of two weeks to represent the number of US lives lost to Covid. The current toll is currently just over 664,000—or, as of Wednesday morning, one in every 500 people. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, is called In America: Remember.
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Marks 10,000th COVID Death Since Start of Pandemic

Maryland on Thursday recorded its 10,000th coronavirus-related death since the outset of the pandemic last year — a grim reminder of the ongoing carnage even as the state’s metrics trend upward. The state health department reported 21 new deaths Thursday, putting the toll at 10,011. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nationalgeographic.com

670,000 flags on the National Mall pay tribute to America’s devastating COVID-19 losses

Covering 20 acres beneath the Washington Monument, the somber memorial leaves space for us to grieve. Beneath the Washington Monument hundreds of thousands of small white flags flutter in the hot breeze. Landscape workers and volunteers walk among them, stooping to plant the flags 10 inches apart until they fill 20 acres of the National Mall. Each flag represents an American life lost to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ourcommunitynow.com

Massive Exhibit at National Mall Pays Tribute to 660,000 Lives Lost to COVID-19

In America: Remember will be on display from September 17 to October 3. If you were in D.C. this weekend, you may have spotted a sea of white flags across the National Mall. It's a moving sight to behold, and one that is impossible to miss. It turns out it's an interactive exhibit to remember the lives of those lost to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the artist behind it wants no one to forget the toll of human loss.
HOMELESS
swiowanewssource.com

CDC director expands eligibility for booster shots

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has rejected a recommendation of a CDC advisory panel and instead expanded the list of people eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot to include those who are at greater risk of COVID-19 due to their jobs. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wdac.com

Maryland Marks 10K Deaths From COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported this morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months. Hogan says in a statement that more people are getting vaccinated each day, but that the virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable. The state reports that there have been 1,330 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period.
MARYLAND STATE
WOOD

‘People are dying’: ArtPrize prayer flag marks lives taken by COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 650,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. An ArtPrize artist has memorialized every single one. On Christmas Eve 2020, Kym Nicolas’ house was quiet. Only she and her husband were there, foregoing any parties because of COVID-19. She had been paying attention to the ongoing pandemic on the news, along with all the turmoil and arguing that came with it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy