Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

In America: Remember will be on display from September 17 to October 3. If you were in D.C. this weekend, you may have spotted a sea of white flags across the National Mall. It's a moving sight to behold, and one that is impossible to miss. It turns out it's an interactive exhibit to remember the lives of those lost to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the artist behind it wants no one to forget the toll of human loss.

