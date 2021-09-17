Emmy Predictions 2021: Who Will Win? Who Will Be Snubbed? Who Will Make History?

BEST DRAMA SERIES WILL WIN: The Crown (Netflix) The Handmaid’s Tale has one more acting nomination (10), The Mandalorian the same total (24), and this is the last chance to honor Lovecraft Country and Pose, but Netflix will snag its first series win for season four of Peter Morgan’s show about the British royals. — Scott Feinberg SHOULD WIN: Lovecraft Country (HBO) The fourth season of The Crown was more consistent, while it’s easy to see how The Mandalorian and Bridgerton struck their respective populist chords. I’m going, however, with the messy and inconsistent ambition of Lovecraft Country, which swung for the thematic fences...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO