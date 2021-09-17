CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI Asks Public’s Help After Explosives Found In N. Michigan

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mk6A_0bzdDsV500

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Explosive devices were found in boxes outside two phone stores in northern Michigan, the FBI said Friday, Sept. 17.

The devices were discovered Thursday in Cheboygan in the northern Lower Peninsula and Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula, authorities said.

The FBI urged the public to share information to help investigators find who’s responsible for the explosives. No one was injured.

“There were threatening notes addressed to Verizon and AT&T on the top of each box,” the FBI said. “The notes were signed either ‘HJ’ or ‘Handcuff Johnny.’ The letters ‘CMT’ were written on each box.”

The FBI and state police believe the explosives are related to letters found last month at communication towers across the Upper Peninsula. The letters made demands and claimed to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications.”

Anyone with information can call (800) 225-5324.

Michigan Rep To Fellow Lawmaker: I Hope 'Your Car Explodes'

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

CBS Detroit

Assault Victims Protest Outside U-Michigan Board Meeting

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Protesters, including some of the hundreds of people who survived sexual abuse by a University of Michigan sports doctor, gathered outside a meeting of the school’s governing board Thursday and called for more accountability by campus leaders. Former football player Chuck Christian handed out T-shirts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Update: 15-Year-Old Taylor High School Student Faces Threat, Gun Charges

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old Detroit-area student has been charged after allegedly threatening a high school security guard and being caught with a gun. The teen was to appear Thursday at a preliminary hearing for carrying a concealed weapon, an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against school employees or school, and weapons possession charges, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Health Officer ‘Broken’ After Threats Tied To Mask Order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The public health officer in the Grand Rapids area said he’s a victim of “brute mob hatred” after ordering masks in schools in Kent County to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Adam London told county commissioners that a woman tried to run his vehicle off the road in August immediately after the mask order. He is no longer making public appearances because of concerns about violence.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Passes 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has recorded more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the health department said Sept. 22. The state crossed that threshold by reporting 6,079 new cases over the last two days. There have been at least 20,781 deaths in Michigan linked to COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

GOP’s Leonard Again Running For Michigan Attorney General

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former legislative leader Tom Leonard announced his candidacy for Michigan attorney general on Friday, again seeking the Republican nomination he won in 2018 before losing to Democrat Dana Nessel in the general election. Leonard, a DeWitt lawyer, is the third candidate to enter the GOP field....
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Plans 1st U.S. Charging Road For Electric Vehicles

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Plans are underway for Michigan to construct a first in the nation segment of road that will charge electric vehicles while they’re driving, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday at the Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac. Michigan’s Department of Transportation and the Office of Future Mobility...
MICHIGAN STATE
