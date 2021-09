Coleman rushed nine times for 17 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 19-14 loss to Carolina. Coleman got nine of the Jets' 17 rushing attempts, but it's not a good sign that his most memorable play was a 4th-and-1 run that got stuffed for a one-yard loss. New York averaged only 2.6 yards per carry as a team while giving each of Coleman, Ty Johnson and Michael Carter at least five touches. An ineffective three-way committee is the opposite of the recipe for fantasy success, so the Jets' backfield is unlikely to garner much interest in Week 2 against the Patriots.

