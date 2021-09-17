CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Bukis’ reunion brought together generations of fans at AT&T Stadium

By Carmina Tiscareño
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T Stadium was brimming with nostalgia Wednesday night during the reunion concert of Los Bukis, a Mexican group known for its romantic ballads. Fans of all ages sang in chorus and danced throughout Los Bukis’ return to the stage for their “Una Historia Cantada” tour. Several traveled from far and wide, even from Mexico, to attend the unique show in North Texas. At least 50,000 people attended Wednesday’s show, one of only eight concerts on the U.S. tour.

