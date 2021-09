We cut hay this past week to dry for baling. It did get a light sprinkle on it early this evening. It wasn’t enough to be measurable or to even rinse the dust off of my truck. But it was humid enough that the hay didn’t dry much today. We spent time this week mowing waterways and weeds off that were coming in the wheat fields. Another project is replacing a couple more cattle waters before the cold winter winds start blowing. Spent Friday breaking and hauling cement away and Saturday framing and pouring a new cement slab for the water to sit on. I will definitely appreciate the work come February in the subzero temps when I won’t have to thaw or break ice in waters for the cattle.

