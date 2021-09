The Giants were beaten at their own game Thursday at Oracle Park by the San Diego Padres in a 7-4 loss. San Francisco has adopted the bullpen game strategy to success, but it was San Diego who did just that to earn a series split against Kevin Gausman and the Giants. Former Giant Pierce Johnson started for the Padres, striking out two in his one scoreless inning. The Padres used seven total pitchers in all, taking one out of Gabe Kapler's book to beat their NL West foe.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO