He sees it as his job to control the culture and what happens and the one way to do that is hire a former player. I’m a “senior” at my job and it helps to hire former “interns” when you want to control the culture and direction of things. I have learned unfortunately that you live and die by that kind of staffing. Eventually it becomes hard to get rid of folks who are like family(sons) and you are like their “father.” There has been plenty of inept things in situations like these that can’t easily be addressed. Dabo wants this ClemsoN culture thing to work and I hope he doesn’t run the program into the ground to do it.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO