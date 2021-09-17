CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Want a Hologram For Your Car?: Future Ford and Lincoln Models May Have Custom Versions

By Mark Putzer
 8 days ago
Hologram technology has rapidly advanced. Deceased celebrities like Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, and Elvis Pressley came back to life in holographic form for live concerts. On a practical level, automotive manufacturers like Ford use holographic technologies to aid them in their designs. Now, Ford is taking holographic technology a step further. The automaker filed a patent for custom holograms that project from future Ford and Lincoln cars.

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

