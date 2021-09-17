Do You Want a Hologram For Your Car?: Future Ford and Lincoln Models May Have Custom Versions
Hologram technology has rapidly advanced. Deceased celebrities like Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, and Elvis Pressley came back to life in holographic form for live concerts. On a practical level, automotive manufacturers like Ford use holographic technologies to aid them in their designs. Now, Ford is taking holographic technology a step further. The automaker filed a patent for custom holograms that project from future Ford and Lincoln cars.www.motorbiscuit.com
