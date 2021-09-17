CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Friday Injury Report Week 2: RB Josh Jacobs Ruled Out For Sunday

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Friday offering shows that running back Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) has officially been ruled out for that contest at Heinz Field.

