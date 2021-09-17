Colts rule out RT Braden Smith, CB Xavier Rhodes vs. Rams

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out right tackle Braden Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday that Smith and Rhodes won’t be available for Sunday’s game after not practicing all week. Smith suffered a foot injury during the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks while Rhodes hasn’t been able to practice since the regular season started.

Losing Smith is a big loss for the offensive line. Even though he allowed six pressures in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus, Smith is a key part of the offensive line on the right side and has been since he took over a the starter in 2018 as a rookie.

With Smith out, the Colts will have to make some adjustments dealing with pressure from a stout Rams front, and it is likely to be Matt Pryor who steps in at right tackle.

Rhodes misses his second game in a row dealing with a calf injury. It isn’t clear when he’ll be able to return. Third-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is expected to take his place on the outside.