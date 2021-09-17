CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Will: GOP officials 'terrified & afraid of a large portion of their base'

MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Will joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the Republican Party after Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) announced he will not seek re-election, the pro-insurrection rally at the Capitol this Saturday and his new book, "American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020." "The Republican party is unique in that many of its elected officials are terrified & afraid of a large portion of their base," says Will.Sept. 17, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Manchin's delay tactics threaten to scuttle Biden agenda ahead of key votes

The fate of President Biden's legislative agenda may be decided this week, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presses forward with key votes on the reconciliation and bipartisan infrastructure bills. Meanwhile Sen. Joe Manchin called for a pause in negotiations which threatened to blow-up the fragile Democratic coalition. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) about the prospect for both bills.Sept. 26, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot must make Steve Bannon appear

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from four Trump administration officials: former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and former Pentagon official Kash Patel. During...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

House Budget Dems approve unfinished $3.5T social spending plan

The House Budget Committee approved Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan on Saturday night, preparing the measure for floor action even as Democratic leaders struggle to finalize bill text that can pass both chambers. House Budget Democrats approved their $3.5 trillion spending plan in a rare Saturday session, sending more than...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona 'audit' flop fails Trump; furthers Republican degradation of democracy

Rachel Maddow reports on the muddled, hours-long presentation by Trump-friendly activists who struggled to understand the election system well enough to accuse it of defrauding Donald Trump of an election victory but failed on all fronts except to be a model for more attacks on elections by state Republicans across the United States.Sept. 25, 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Speier: Abortion rights bill 'is a major step for women across the country'

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell minutes after House Democrats passed a bill to codify Roe v. Wade into law. "This is a major step for women across the country," says Rep. Speier, who presided over the floor debate. "25% of the women in this country have had an abortion. It is a medical process. It's a medical procedure. The American medical association says it is part of providing health to women. And I think that we're going to see an uprising like we've never seen before if we do not codify this law that has been passed in the House now."Sept. 24, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

'The State Dept. sees there's a problem': Sen. Shaheen reacts to the firing of Havana Syndrome response coordinator

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the State Department firing the Havana Syndrome coordinator and why she considers it to be an important step in getting employees at the Dept. of State who have suffered from these directed energy attacks the help they require. "I thought that was an action that was positive in terms of providing the care that people need," says Shaheen. "Unlike some colleagues that work for CIA or Department of Defense they have not gotten the same care."Sept. 23, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona ‘Justice for J6’ rally draws small crowd of extremists, GOP officials

Only a few dozen people, many of them members of a violent extremist organization, showed up at the Arizona Capitol on Saturday for a rally claiming that Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 did nothing wrong and were being held as “political prisoners.”   “It was an awesome, awesome day,” former […] The post Arizona ‘Justice for J6’ rally draws small crowd of extremists, GOP officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PROTESTS
CBS Boston

Annissa Essaibi George: Any Suggestions Of Ties To Donald Trump Are ‘Gross Statement’

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said that while a large donation to one of her campaign’s super PACs came from a supporter of Donald Trump, any attempt to tie her to the former president is a “gross statement.” Essaibi George joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the upcoming election. Last week, Essaibi George asked super PACs to stay out of the race between her and opponent Michelle Wu. Essaibi George’s critics have attempted to tie her to the former president because her campaign took in $495,000 from New Balance chairman Jim Davis, who also donated to Trump’s...
BOSTON, MA
MSNBC

‘Broken’ U.S. immigration system battles Haitian migrant crisis

Summary: Nearly 15,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico. The Biden administration is fighting to keep a Trump-era policy, Title 42, which suspends entry to the United States due to the threat of the pandemic. Human Rights Lawyer, Author and Host of ‘The Qasim Rashid Show’ on SiriusXM Urban View, Qasim Rashid joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss the issue. Sept. 26, 2021.
DEL RIO, TX

