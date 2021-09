San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan has thrown his hat into the San Jose mayoral race. Mahan announced his run before a group of supporters Saturday morning at the entrance to the County Fairgrounds and took aim at the county’s inadequate efforts to address the homelessness crisis. “Behind us sit 150 acres of county land,” he said, declaring that government land must be deployed to build low cost units for unhoused individuals. “At $850,000 per unit we will never solve the problem,” he said, a veiled reference to the county’s nearly billion dollar Measure A housing program.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO