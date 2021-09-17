CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Nivolumab/Cabozantinib Combo Yields Efficacy Regardless of Prior Nephrectomy in in RCC

By Dylann Cohn-Emery
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Nivolumab and cabozantinib demonstrated significant benefits in progression-free survival and objective response rate for patients with renal cell carcinoma regardless of whether they had a prior nephrectomy. Nivolumab (Opdivo) and cabozantinib (Cabometyx) demonstrated significant benefits in progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) for patients with renal cell carcinoma...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With First-Line Immunotherapy Yields Improved Survival Outcomes in Advanced RCC, But Benefit Yet to be Determined in Favorable-Risk Disease

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma experienced improvements in both progression-free and overall survival after being treated with first-line immunotherapy vs sunitinib, although the benefit is yet to be determined in those with favorable-risk disease. Administering first-line immunotherapy to patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) resulted in improved survival outcomes...
CANCER
onclive.com

Nivolumab/Chemo Approaches EU Approval for Select HER2– Advanced or Metastatic Gastric, GEJ, or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of nivolumab plus fluoropyrimidine and platinum-containing chemotherapy as frontline treatment for adult patients with HER2-negative advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, or esophageal adenocarcinoma with a PD-L1 combined positive score of 5 or higher.
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Axitinib Combo Demonstrates Long-Term OS Benefit in Clear Cell RCC

Patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma who received the combination of pembrolizumab and axitinib over sunitinib showed a benefit in adjusted overall survival and type and timing of subsequent therapy in a second interim analysis of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-426 study. Patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma who...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Combination Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Shows Long Term Survival in Conditional Survival Analysis of Advanced RCC

In a presentation at the 2021 ESMO Congress, researchers discussed how nivolumab plus ipilimumab showed superior efficacy results after a 5-year follow-up in comparison to single-agent sunitinib. The combination therapy of nivolumab (Opdvio) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) showed superior and lasting overall survival (OS) results versus sunitinib (Sutent) in a conditional...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcc#Nephrectomy#Checkmate#Nct03141177#Md#Itt#Pfs#Ci#Os#The University Of Pavia
healio.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab confers sustained OS benefit in malignant pleural mesothelioma

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab conferred a durable survival benefit compared with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma, according to randomized phase 3 trial data released by the manufacturer. The open-label, multicenter CheckMate-743 trial included 605 patients who received six cycles of pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin chemotherapy (n...
CANCER
onclive.com

Perioperative Cabozantinib Yields Promising Results in mRCC

Perioperative treatment with cabozantinib induced responses in patients with intermediate and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Perioperative treatment with cabozantinib induced responses in patients with intermediate and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), according to new research presented at the 2021 ESMO virtual congress. Patients with favorable responses to systemic...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Addition of Relatlimab to Nivolumab Yields Longer TFI and Improved PFS2 in Metastatic or Unresectable Melanoma

Patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma achieved promising benefit following treatment with relatlimab/nivolumab combination therapy. The combination of relatlimab and nivolumab (Opdivo) led to an a longer treatment-free interval (TFI), as well as a reduction in risk of progression or death following the next line of therapy vs nivolumab alone in patients with previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma, according to findings from the phase 2/3 RELATIVITY-047 trial (NCT03470922), which were presented during the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Demonstrates Superior Likelihood of Long-Term Survival Vs Sunitinib in Advanced RCC

Efficacy outcomes were superior with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared with sunitinib in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Efficacy outcomes were superior with nivolumab (Opdivo) plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) compared with sunitinib (Sutent) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to findings from a conditional survival analysis that was presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
onclive.com

Nivolumab-Rucaparib Combo Induces Clinically Effective Outcomes in Subgroup of Patients with mCRPC

A group of patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer achieved favorable outcomes after receiving treatment with nivolumab in combination with rucaparib. A group of patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer achieved favorable outcomes after receiving treatment with nivolumab in combination with rucaparib, according to study results presented at the 2021 ESMO Annual Congress.
CANCER
onclive.com

Cabozantinib Demonstrates Real-World OS Benefit in Second-Line RCC

Cabozantinib as a second-line treatment showed improved overall survival outcomes compared with second-line axitinib in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) as a second-line treatment showed improved overall survival (OS) outcomes compared with second-line axitinib (Inlyta) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to a real-world analysis Public Health England’s Cancer Analysis System (CAS) that was presented at the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.
CANCER
healio.com

Nivolumab-ipilimumab combination confers durable benefit in advanced renal cell carcinoma

First-line nivolumab plus ipilimumab conferred durable survival benefit compared with sunitinib for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, according to results of the randomized phase 3 CheckMate- 214 trial. The findings — presented at the virtual ESMO Congress — showed nearly half of patients assigned the combination remained alive at...
CANCER
onclive.com

Promising Results Push Nivolumab/Chemotherapy Forward in Gastric Cancer

Jaffer A. Ajani, MD, unpacks the performance of nivolumab in combination with chemotherapy in some subgroups of gastric cancer. The combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and chemotherapy has shown a significant benefit across outcomes for patients with gastric cancer. On April 16, 2021, the FDA approved the PD-1–blocking antibody in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy for advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer (GEJC), and esophageal adenocarcinoma.
CANCER
Medscape News

NICE: Nivolumab to Be Routinely Available for Head and Neck Carcinoma

Nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol-Myers Squibb) will be routinely available on the NHS for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) after platinum-based chemotherapy, if new draft NICE guidance is accepted. The draft guidance recommends the treatment for recurrent or metastatic SCCHN which has...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, Discusses Safety and Efficacy of Mobocertinib in EGFR ex20ins+ NSCLC Following Prior EGFR TKIs

CancerNetwork® sat down with Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer to talk about clinical benefits of using mobocertinib in patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer, CancerNetwork® spoke with Alexander Spira,...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Danilov on the Efficacy of Entospletinib Plus Obinutuzumab in Relapsed/Refractory CLL

Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, discusses the efficacy of entospletinib plus obinutuzumab in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Alexey V. Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center and professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, discusses the efficacy of entospletinib plus obinutuzumab (Gazyva) in relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Olaparib Combo May Improve PSA Response Regardless of HRR Mutation Status in mCRPC

Pembrolizumab plus olaparib may improve prostate-specific antigen response rate in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer regardless of homologous recombination repair mutation status. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus olaparib (Lynparza) may improve prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response rate in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) regardless of homologous recombination repair (HRR) mutation...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Sitravatinib Plus Nivolumab Induces Durable Responses in Advanced NSCLC After ICIs, Chemotherapy

Results from the MRTX-500 trial show that sitravatinib administered in combination with nivolumab can elicit durable response and lead to robust survival outcomes for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who progressed after deriving benefit from treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor and/or platinum doublet chemotherapy. Post-hoc analysis results from the...
CANCER
onclive.com

Nivolumab/Chemo Combo Sustains Clinical Benefit in Frontline Gastric/GEJ Cancer, But Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Arm Misses Mark

The frontline combination of nivolumab and chemotherapy upheld its improvement in progression-free and overall survival vs chemotherapy alone with longer follow-up of patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal cancer, according to data from the phase 3 CheckMate-649 trial. The frontline combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and chemotherapy upheld its...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cabozantinib Shows Feasibility With Efficacy Signals as Perioperative Treatment of mRCC

Cabozantinib is a feasible perioperative treatment and induced responses in patients with intermediate and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Cabozantinib is a feasible perioperative treatment and induced responses in patients with intermediate and poor-risk metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), according to new research presented at the 2021 ESMO virtual congress.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy