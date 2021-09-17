CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, 2 children hurt in hit-and-run in Kansas City

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a woman died and two children were injured in a hit-and-run crash. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the crash happened early Friday in eastern Kansas City. Investigators said an SUV ran a stop sign and collided with a Hyundai sedan. The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. Police said 4-year-old and 10-year-old children in the car were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening. It was not immediately clear if the woman and children were related. The driver of the SUV and a passenger fled the scene. No names were released.

