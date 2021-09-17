London Fashion Week is serving up a re-imagined 1970s with a side of Tropicana

It’s London Fashion Week, and while Bella Hadid may not be strutting down the capital’s catwalks, the supermodel has joined forces with London-based brand Self-Portrait, having been unveiled as the face of its spring/summer 2022 campaign.The 24-year-old appears in six different looks in the shoot, captured by British photographer Harley Weir, intended to reflect the many sides of her personality, and the Self-Portrait woman.“When I think of the Self-Portrait woman, I never just have one person in mind,” said founder and creative director Han Chong. “For me, the joy of what I do comes from designing for women with different...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO