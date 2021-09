Barkley (knee) has been medically cleared and is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Barkley was a question mark heading into Week 1 prep, and he proceeded to log limited practices Wednesday through Friday before being deemed questionable for the opener. Coach Joe Judge relayed Friday that Barkley would suit up Sunday if he came out of Friday's session without setbacks, per Raanan. Barkley appears to have done just that, but the Giants have yet to make a formal announcement about his status. There's a chance the decision won't be made until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but the running back is poised to get back on the field for the first time since Week 2 of last season (Sept. 20, 2020).

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO