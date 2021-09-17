Josephine Schultz, widow of Robert Schultz and mother of 3, died peacefully at her home on Sept. 16, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 92. Josephine was born June 12, 1929, in Milo, Missouri, to Fannie and Joseph Eisenhouer. She was the last direct member of her branch of the Eisenhouer family that included an ancestor from Pennsylvania who fought in the Revolutionary War. She was a distant cousin of Dwight D. Eisenhower. Josephine was valedictorian of her class in Sheldon, Missouri. She attended business school in Kansas City, Missouri, and she worked for the Missouri welfare department until she married Robert Schultz on June 24, 1951. For more than 16 years, they traveled throughout the U.S. as Bob worked on numerous pipelines from California to New York. They settled in Denham Springs in 1969. She enjoyed square dancing with Bob, sewing, coin collecting, playing dominoes, jigsaw puzzles and doting on her grandchildren. Her daily routine included reading Smiley Anders’ column and watching Jeopardy. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Denham Springs. She is survived by her son, Bruce Schultz of Lafayette; twin daughters Carol Spruell of Baton Rouge and Caren Amacker of Walker; grandchildren Kyle Amacker and his wife Maegan, of Canby, Oregon, Hillary Spruell of New Orleans, Robert Spruell and Elizabeth Spruell, both of Baton Rouge; great-grandchildren Andrew Kyle Amacker, Annabelle Mae Amacker and Adeline Jo Amacker, all of Canby, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers J.B. “Bunch” Eisenhouer and Howard Eisenhouer; daughter-in-law Loretta Schultz. Special thanks to caregiver Alexis Domingue. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at First Methodist Church, Denham Springs, with visitation from noon until the services. Proper masking will be required. Burial at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations can be sent to Catholic Charities, 1900 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or www.CatholicCharitiesBR.org.