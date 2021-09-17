Madison Taylor Wessells
Ms. Madison Taylor Wessells, 21, of Nelsonia, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville, Va. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents, Virgil Lee Wessells III and Ann Bell Wessells, of Nelsonia; sister, Delaney Rush Wessells; maternal grandparents, Holland and Janet Bell; paternal grandmother, Reny Taylor; uncle, H. Trower Bell Jr., and his wife, Tia; aunts, Jenee Taylor and Renee Wessells; numerous cousins; and her fiancé, Kendle Smith.www.easternshorepost.com
