Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Records ‘Ted Lasso’ Theme

JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilco frontman Jeff Tweedy covered the theme song for Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso originally written and recorded by Marcus Mumford. Tweedy’s version appears on the episode that premiered today as per Consequence of Sound and is featured on just released soundtrack for Ted Lasso’s second season. Marcus Mumford and...

www.jambase.com

Vulture

Ted Lasso Recap: A Night on the Town

As “Man City” drew to a close, it didn’t look like Coach Beard was headed anywhere good. Asking to be left alone to “shake this off” following AFC Richmond’s humiliating loss at Wembley, he walks off into the night toward some unknown destination with seemingly no interest in heeding Ted’s advice to “be careful out there.” We’ve only gotten glimpses of Beard’s life away from the pitch and hints of a wild past that might not be that far in the past. It seemed like he could be heading anywhere and that anything could happen.
FOOTBALL
Decider

Who Sings the Coach Beard Version of the ‘Ted Lasso’ Theme Song?

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 9 “Beard After Hours” marks a huge departure for the Apple TV+ series. The standalone episode sheds the show’s cheery attitude (and catchy theme song) to follow Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) on a wild odyssey across London in the wee small hours of the morning. The episode is equal parts haunting and delightful, giving us a close look at what really makes Ted Lasso’s (Jason Sudeikis) right hand man tick. Turns out Coach Beard doesn’t live in the same sitcom space as the rest of the Ted Lasso cast, but in an artsy dramedy established by a radically different version of the show’s opening credits.
TV & VIDEOS
dailyutahchronicle.com

The Intoxicating Kindness of ‘Ted Lasso’

“Ted Lasso” was a show I never thought I’d watch let alone fall in love with. I had heard about the show primarily from the old people of the world (those over 30), so I naturally assumed it was like receding hairlines, Sony Walkman’s, or Tim Allen: something I wouldn’t quite get.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt Preps for Red Carpet Debut

When actor, writer and producer Brendan Hunt was helping get Ted Lasso off the ground, red carpets never crossed his mind. “We really did not envision a world where this was some kind of hit. We thought it was pretty good, but we’ve all had shows that we liked a lot that suddenly we hear were canceled,” he says. “So, the idea of doing a step-and-repeat was not something I was rehearsing.” Hunt first developed the pilot in 2018 with star Jason Sudeikis and fellow series creators Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence after years spent in film roles like “Sketchy Dude”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hawaiitelegraph.com

No match for 'Ted Lasso' at Emmys

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): American actor and writer Jason Sudeikis just took home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'. 'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt,...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso's' Big Emmy Wins Solidify TV's New British - and Streaming - Invasions

Television’s British invasion was on full display Sunday night at the 73rd Emmys. Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” — series both set in the U.K. and featuring predominantly British casts — led the competition in both the comedy and drama fields. The two shows not only won the major categories they were expected to take, but also surprised in the races where their nominees weren’t considered the frontrunners.
TV SERIES
CNET

Old footage of Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein singing resurfaces

On Sunday, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein took home his first ever Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series. Before he rose to fame for playing permanently disgruntled soccer (football) player Roy Kent in the smash-hit Apple TV Plus series, Goldstein performed comedy stand-up shows. He also sang a...
FIFA
411mania.com

The Crown, Queen’s Gambit, Ted Lasso

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards saw a battle between HBO/HBO Max and Netflix end in a photo finish as The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, and Ted Lasso took home the top awards of the night. The Crown dominated the evening with seven wins, taking home every drama award including Best Drama, Best Actor (Josh O’Connor), Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies), Best Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson), Best Directing (Jessica Hobbs), and Best Writing (Peter Morgan).
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Ted Lasso Get’s His Authentic Outlook Stolen!

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso is easily a crowd favorite. The AppleTV+ original series led fans to become quickly obsessed with the style of humor and characters alike. But if you’re a superfan looking to learn and become more involved with the show, you may be intrigued to copy one of Ted Lasso’s signature looks.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Breakout Nick Mohammed Joins John Slattery’s ‘Maggie Moore(s)’

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Mohammed, best known for his role as the charming Nathan on the hit series Ted Lasso, has joined the cast of Maggie Moore(s), the film being directed by John Slattery and set to star Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. The film takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name. Mohammed will play a part philosopher, part wise-ass who makes jokes in inappropriate situations but only as a defense mechanism to protect himself from the worst parts of his job as...
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Ted Lasso shouldn't undermine Ted's optimism and iconic goodness

"Ted’s relentless goodness is a boundary-pushing choice for TV after decades of anti-heroes from Tony Soprano to Don Draper to Logan Roy," says Anna Nordberg of the big revelation from last week's "Man City" episode. "And now the show’s writers are in danger of taking this astonishing thing they’ve created—this paragon of compassion, this unicorn of positivity—and turning it into just another TV cliché." She adds: "What does not need to happen, what should not happen, is for Ted’s empathy to be linked to his painful origin story, suggesting that it is a coping mechanism forged out of trauma, a deflection tactic to cover up a loss he never fully processed. This would cheapen Ted’s superpower, making it compensatory rather than the courageous core principle it is. Sometimes wrapping more words around an idea doesn’t make it clearer or stronger, it just diminishes it. Ted’s kindness is the engine of this show. Let it be who he is. Don’t weaken it by attaching an asterisk....I still worry that Ted Lasso, while remaining a wonderful, entertaining show, is losing the spark that made it great. Too often on prestige TV, compassion is associated with weakness—the lack of killer instinct that gets Ned beheaded on Game of Thrones, the way Logan ruthlessly exploits his son’s love for him on Succession—when in fact it’s the opposite. It takes nothing to put someone down in order to salve whatever emptiness is inside you. It takes nothing to go for the kill instead of trying to help others. But it does take courage—true, radical courage—to make the choice to be a good person every day. This is the thesis Ted Lasso built its entire brilliant first season around. It doesn’t need complicating. Sometimes in storytelling, the most powerful thing you can do is stop talking."
TV SERIES
Popculture

Seth Rogen's Mispronouncing 'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham's Name Earned Some John Travolta Comparisons

Ted Lasso was one of the big winners at Sunday's Emmy Awards, and actress Hannah Waddingham kicked things off by winning the first award of the night, Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series. Waddingham beat out her co-star Juno Temple to take home the trophy, and she gave an effusive and delightful acceptance speech thanking Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the Ted Lasso team.
CELEBRITIES

