Buying an Apple iPhone 13? You can order it from today, from next week at home

By Leofric Averille
Taylor Daily Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose looking for a new iPhone can pre-order the iPhone 13 from several retailers starting today. Deliveries will start next Friday at the earliest. Earlier this week, Apple introduced the next generation of iPhone. Just as with the iPhone 12, four new models have been revealed. Most notably the return of the mini version. Despite the poor sales numbers of its predecessor, Apple still came up with a small type of iPhone.

