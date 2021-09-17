CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Report: “Thousands” Exploiting Mask Mandate Loophole

By Andy Paulsen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of students statewide have applied for exemptions from Pennsylvania’s mask mandate as backlash against the protective order mounts. The Associated Press is reporting that more districts are issuing medical exemption forms that only require a parent’s signature, with no medical certification required. The tactic exploits a loophole in the Health Department’s order, which did not include a requirement for a doctor’s note for the exemption to be valid.

