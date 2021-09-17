Report: “Thousands” Exploiting Mask Mandate Loophole
Thousands of students statewide have applied for exemptions from Pennsylvania’s mask mandate as backlash against the protective order mounts. The Associated Press is reporting that more districts are issuing medical exemption forms that only require a parent’s signature, with no medical certification required. The tactic exploits a loophole in the Health Department’s order, which did not include a requirement for a doctor’s note for the exemption to be valid.wesb.com
Comments / 1