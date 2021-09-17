Get To Know Libra, The Social Butterfly Of The Zodiac

Libra is the seventh (and best) sign in the zodiac. Intelligent, kind, and always willing to put others before themselves, Libra vibes are all about harmony. This air sign is always tactful, pleasing and diplomatic and they can fit in anyplace, anytime, with anyone so much so that they're likely called on to be the peacemaker or party planner within their squad. As the master of compromise and diplomacy, Libra is adept at seeing all points of view, and excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Libra energy is deeply concerned with fairness and justice, so while they don't like to rock the boat, they'll do so if it means standing up for what's right. Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good. This sign has a rich inner life yet loves other people, and they're always happiest with a large group of friends, family, and coworkers on whom they can count.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO