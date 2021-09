For almost two years, Woodway residents Melissa and Jody Copp have had one mission: to keep their two boys, Lawson, 9, and Calan, 13, as safe as possible from COVID-19. With the recent spike in cases, they have continued to advocate for people, like their children, who have compromised immune systems and are limited by the pandemic to a greater extent because they are at the highest risk for serious outcomes from an infection. They urge community members to do whatever they can to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, and to keep the vulnerable in mind when making decisions, in hopes they can rejoin the community more fully.

WOODWAY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO