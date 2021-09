Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Jacobs looked hobbled during Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens and he sat out practice every day this week. Kenyan Drake would seemingly take over as the Raiders' lead back in Week 2, but head coach Jon Gruden indicated that Peyton Barber could step into the early-down role instead. "It's an opportunity for Peyton Barber," Gruden replied when asked if Jacobs' injury will be an opportunity for Drake. "Kenyan will continue to play a role in our system no matter who the other back is." Drake rushed 6 times for 11 yards in Week 1 and caught 5 passes for 59 yards on 5 targets.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO