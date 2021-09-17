CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is the death knell for young couples with a little personal input’

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 8 days ago

When granting a mortgage loan, banks have to work with an objective assessment report. This is the result of new guidance from the European Banking Supervision Agency (EBA). It has been in effect since 1 July. The National Bank has given Belgian banks an additional six months to implement the measure, given the efforts they have already made during the Corona crisis. Thus, the new directive will be implemented in practice from 2022.

