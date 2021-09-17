‘This is the death knell for young couples with a little personal input’

An 88-year-old great-grandfather no longer faces the prospect of losing his home, after his community and a bank came together to raise $71,400 (£37,900) after he mistakenly transferred his funds to the wrong person.Gordon Layton, from Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, had been trying to transfer the large sum of money to pay for a house that had been moved onto a block of land that he owned.By accident, Mr Layton moved the funds from his ING bank account to the wrong ANZ account on 14 June.Within hours of the transaction Mr Layton and his daughter, Jacqui Morrison-White, realised the error...

