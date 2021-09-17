Album Review: Jordan Rakei - What We Call Life
Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei has released his fourth studio album What We Call Life. Born in New Zealand, raised in Australia and now based in London, What We Call Life is based around many of the lessons Rakei learned about himself in therapy. That process began after he started reading about positive psychology, a popular movement started by Martin Seligman in the late 1990s that shifts the focus from weaknesses and more towards strengths and behaviors to help one flourish in life.www.magneticmag.com
Comments / 0