Album Review: Jordan Rakei - What We Call Life

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei has released his fourth studio album What We Call Life. Born in New Zealand, raised in Australia and now based in London, What We Call Life is based around many of the lessons Rakei learned about himself in therapy. That process began after he started reading about positive psychology, a popular movement started by Martin Seligman in the late 1990s that shifts the focus from weaknesses and more towards strengths and behaviors to help one flourish in life.

metalinjection

Album Review: METALLICA The Metallica Blacklist

Wow. When the world’s biggest metal band celebrates the release of their best-selling album, you expect it to be huge. But nothing could have prepared Metallica fans for The Metallica Blacklist. Fifty-six artists, six hours of music, a complete reimagining of one of the most iconic records of all time. It’s the kind of thing only a band like Metallica can do. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, The Blacklist unites fans not just of heavy metal, but every kind of music. And they are all bowing to the power of an album written 30 years ago. If this isn’t legendary, then the word has lost all meaning.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Watch the stunning performance by Sarah McQuaid of her single “What Are We Going To Do” from her forthcoming album ‘The St Buryan Sessions’

Born out of the pandemic and due for release on October 15, The St Buryan Sessions will be the sixth solo album by award-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid, and is her most powerful and emotive offering yet. Today, we’re honored to premiere the stunning music video for the track...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: CARCASS Torn Arteries

No one writes a lick like Carcass. This simple truth rings out time and time again on Torn Arteries. Another simple truth is this album rules. Torn Arteries reflects on every era of Carcass. It spans grinding speeds, crunchy guitar melodies with progressive ambitions, and bluesy, arena rock anthems. Some of these riffs slice like sharpened, surgical steel scalpels. Others rip and tear like hacksaws. Either way, your ear canals will be splattered with greatness.
ROCK MUSIC
Person
Martin Seligman
Person
Jordan Rakei
PopMatters

Jordan Rakei’s Thrilling ‘What We Call Life’ Is Destined to Be a Classic

London-based neo-soul artist Jordan Rakei‘s latest album is an elegant, soulful collection of pretty ballads and lovely midtempo numbers recalling outstanding 1970s soul records by angelic-voiced crooners like Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, or Teddy Pendergrass. The beautiful sounds on What We Call Life embrace classic R&B with contemporary soul-pop, a fantastic melding that brings a freshness to a classic sound. A wide-ranging talent, Rakei has created a warm kaleidoscope of sounds on What We Call Life, content to stitch together disparate sounds and instrumentation to develop exquisite harmony.
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Low - Hey What (Album Review)

Following the departure of bassist Steve Garrington in 2020 Low have, almost inevitably, remained as a duo. Now consisting of couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, the heart of the Minnesota group’s 13th studio album ‘Hey What’ is, of course, their irrepressible, ever-reliable vocal harmonies. A newer factor in its...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

What we're obsessed with right now: Jungle's new 'Loving in Stereo' album

What I'm obsessed with: "Loving in Stereo," the new album from the U.K. dance duo Jungle. Who/what is Jungle?: Jungle is Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, a British songwriting and production duo whose 2014 self-titled debut album was shortlisted for the U.K.'s prestigious Mercury Prize. This puts the Jungle gents in the most-excellent company of FKA twigs, Foals and the Arctic Monkeys, as it should.
THEATER & DANCE
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Oxossi - Empty Kisses (MNK014)

Manuka Records are back at it with another very sublime release, this time in the form of an experimental three-track EP from the artist known as Oxossi. The release is packed full of energy from the offset. Track 1, "Empty Kisses" is an almost ethereal track during the intro, right...
MUSIC
#Electronic Music#Positive Psychology#Studio Album
soundofboston.com

Album Review: “Disaster” by Zachary Boudrot

Zachary Boudrout reflects on suburbia amidst a pandemic on his new album Disaster. Released on March 20, 2020, when talk of a nation-wide quarantine was a mere rumor, Zachary Boudrot’s album Disaster harkens back to a simpler pre-pandemic time. Whereas some albums make us long for festivals or a return to the bustle of a typical day, Disaster provides us with a much more intimate experience: It explores the moments left unappreciated before the lockdown—late-night car rides to nowhere, last call at the bar on rainy nights, deep conversations with a stranger you just met hours ago.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Album: Nao - And Then Life Was Beautiful

And Then Life Was Beautiful is her third album and the emotional accumulation of the past few years. After burning out and struggling with writer's block, an eye-opening trip to South Africa and becoming a mother were catalysts for a renewed creativity. As a result, these songs feel genuinely warm and life-affirming. Yet sometimes they lack the immediacy of her previous work.
MUSIC
Daily Evergreen

Album review: ‘Sunbather’ by Deafheaven

Back when I wrote my series “The Search for the Greatest” last year, I had to cut some albums after overestimating how many weeks of the term were left. One of the albums I cut, unfortunately, was one I was very excited to talk about. Since this is the special mental health edition, I can finally share this album.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Cabaret Voltaire Co-Founder & Influential Musician Richard H. Kirk Dead At 65

Richard H. Kirk has died at the age of 65. The Sheffield-born musician was best known for his work as part of the band Cabaret Voltaire, but he also had solo projects like Electronic Eye and Sandoz, plus the duo Sweet Exorcist. He was a prolific artist over his career that spanned nearly 50, releasing on labels Warp, Mute, Dust Science, Rough Trade and his own label Intone up until this past year.
SCIENCE
Music
NME

Richard Ashcroft shares new acoustic version of ‘This Thing Called Life’ from upcoming ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ album

Richard Ashcroft has shared a new acoustic version of his 2010 track ‘This Thing Called Life’. The song, originally recorded with No I.D. for Ashcroft’s RPA & The United Nations Of Sound side project, has been reworked for his forthcoming ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’, an album of newly recorded acoustic versions of his solo work and The Verve classics.
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: Lil Nas X’s 'Montero' is breaking the barriers of what pop-rap can be

After smashing countless records and tearing down numerous social barriers, internet icon turned pop-rap star Lil Nas X has released his long-awaited debut full-length LP, Montero. Coming off the colossal success of one of the best selling singles of all time, “Old Town Road” and his acclaimed debut EP, 7,...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World Mixed By Cal Jader

Fort Knox Five have a new Funk The World Mix, this time mixed by Cal Jader from London's Movimientos label & party crew. Cal Jader is one of the musical activists behind London Latin cultural protagonists Movimientos and co-host of one of London's tropical / global bass parties Love Carnival. The purveyor of latin beats, uptempo carnival rhythms, tropical bass and fresh global sounds is known for bringing those to his parties and now includes those in this fast-paced mix. There are 32 songs in 57 minutes, so keep on your toes with a mix packaged with remixes, edits and more. Follow along with the tracklist as you listen.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

RÜFÜS DU SOL Detail New Album 'Surrender,' Share Single "On My Knees"

RÜFÜS DU SOL have at last announced their fourth album Surrender. After releasing some music and being coy about a new “project,” the Australian trio have stopped the nonsense and finally officially detailed their upcoming album, which will arrive in October. To push the project, they have released a new single “On My Knees.”
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Event Review: What So Not, Madhatter! At Austin's Ceder Street Courtyard

On Saturday, September 18th, a musical mastermind by the name of What So Not returned to America after a struggling journey here due to strict Covid-19 regulations in Australia. The Covid-19 pandemic isn't completely over just yet. Some promoters are still having to reschedule their shows such as ILLfest - which is rescheduled for February 2022. Amongst one of the several shows ILLfest hosted in place of their festival this year was with Australian DJ & producer, What So Not.
AUSTIN, TX
magneticmag.com

Vril Shares Trancey Remix of Julien Bracht’s "Breaking The Waves"

Vril Remixes Julien Bracht’s "Breaking The Waves" From New Album 'Now Forever One'. We were big fans of Berlin-based producer Julien Bracht’s album Now Forever One earlier this year, loving the massive sawtooth synth tears and intense analogue synth layers that married the sounds of synthwave and techno so perfectly. Now, the Berlin powerhouse returns with a remix from established master of the genre Vril, known for his work on Marcel Dettmann’s label and collaborations with Rødhåd.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

3 Essential Components for Producing Club-Ready Electronic Music

Want to try out some of these techniques yourself? Download a free trial of iZotope’s Music Production Suite Pro membership today, and follow along. Tip #1: Use your favorite electronic songs as references. Track referencing can be beneficial during the production, mixing, and mastering stages of your song. Essentially, this...
MUSIC
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC

