Album Review: Jordan Rakei - What We Call Life

Wow. When the world’s biggest metal band celebrates the release of their best-selling album, you expect it to be huge. But nothing could have prepared Metallica fans for The Metallica Blacklist. Fifty-six artists, six hours of music, a complete reimagining of one of the most iconic records of all time. It’s the kind of thing only a band like Metallica can do. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, The Blacklist unites fans not just of heavy metal, but every kind of music. And they are all bowing to the power of an album written 30 years ago. If this isn’t legendary, then the word has lost all meaning.

