Davis Celebrates 19th Anniversary at Fannie Brown Booth Library

September 17, 2021 - The Fannie Brown Booth Library would like to congratulate Sandra Davis on her 19th anniversary at the library next Wednesday, September 22. Sandra started work as a volunteer under Library Director Joan Huff, then was library assistant and Children’s Activities director and has been the library director for the last few years. Under her direction, the library has continued its popular Preschool Storytime, started afternoon craft sessions and still maintains its summer programs even during the Covid pandemic. The library has an online catalog, e-books catalog, patron computers, Wifi hotspots, DVDs, interlibrary loans, fax service, and other services. Come by and wish her congratulations.