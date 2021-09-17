CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Rule Out RB Josh Jacobs For Week 2

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders HC Jon Gruden announced Friday that RB Josh Jacobs is out for Week 2’s game against the Steelers. Jacobs has been dealing with toe and ankle injuries that impacted him last week. The Raiders will turn to Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber as their top-two running backs this week.

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Report: Monday Afternoon Update On RB Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been listed as questionable for tonight’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Jacobs was limited in practice last week due to a toe injury and undisclosed illness. However, the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates the third-year pro is going to be able to play tonight.
NFL
lineups.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Boosting Raiders To Cover and a Josh Jacobs TD

To find out details regarding promos and more visit our FanDuel Sportsbook page. There, you can find everything you need to know about the sportsbook, including a review. Monday Night Football is back, and sports fans across the country are excited. Tonight’s game features the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens in what’s expected to be an electric matchup. To sweeten the deal as football makes its return, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering the chance for a $1,000 risk-free bet for new users. All you have to do is use this link to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook, make a deposit, and place your first bet up to $1,000. If the wager doesn’t win, FanDuel Sportsbook will give you a free wager credit equal to your first bet.
GAMBLING
Raiders

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs, Raiders defense hold it down for the victory

The Raiders kicker put some respect on his name tonight. Daniel Carlson came up huge for the Raiders at the end of regulation in to extend the game to another period. With ice in his veins the kicker nailed a 55-yard field goal — a career-long — to send the game into overtime. The former Auburn Tiger knocked down big kicks the whole game, recording nine points on two field goals and three extra points.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Raiders get pleasant Josh Jacobs surprise ahead of Ravens showdown

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was downgraded over the weekend to questionable with an illness (non-COVID-19), but he’s now feeling better and is on track to play on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jacobs — who...
NFL
SportsGrid

Josh Jacobs Sits Out of Practice Wednesday

Vic Tafur of The Atheltic reports Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not practice Wednesday because of ankle and toe injuries. Jacobs has planned to sit out of Wednesday practices, using them as a recovery day. In a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, Jacobs rushed for 34 yards, and two touchdowns, responsible for 47% of the Raiders’ carries in Week 1. Last season, in 15 games, Jacobs ran for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 3.90 yards per carry and leading the team with a 63% share of carries.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Misses Practice Friday, Won’t Play vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not practice for the third-straight day Friday, and he will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Jon Gruden confirmed Friday. Jacobs is battling both toe and ankle ailments, injuries that significantly hampered him in the Raiders’ season-opening win over the...
NFL
numberfire.com

Schefter: Josh Jacobs (illness) reportedly on track to play in Raiders' Week 1 matchup

According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (illness) "went through his team’s walk-through practice this morning and is feeling better, which puts him on track to play" in Monday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. What It Means:. Despite a questionable tag with a recent illness, Jacobs'...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Barber
The Spun

Jon Gruden Announces Josh Jacobs’ Status For Raiders At Steelers

Josh Jacobs wasn’t overly efficient in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he did score a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately for Jon Gruden and the team, he’s out for Week 2. Jacobs, who has been nursing toe and ankle injuries, was downgraded to questionable...
NFL
Pioneer Press

The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 2: Raiders committee will replace Josh Jacobs

The season started spectacularly for the Las Vegas Raiders with their thrilling victory over Baltimore on Monday night, but things are about to get dicier. Immediately. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle), who limped badly at various points against the Ravens, has been ruled out Sunday in Pittsburgh. You...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Kenyan Drake's Raiders Fantasy Outlook After Josh Jacobs' Injury

If Kenyan Drake weren't already a highly sought-after flex player in fantasy leagues, Friday's news that Las Vegas Raiders tailback Josh Jacobs will miss Sunday's clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers has certainly raised Drake's stock. Jacobs was ruled out with toe and ankle injuries days after he recorded 10 carries...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Raiders Hc#Rb Josh Jacobs#Kenyan#Ypc
chatsports.com

Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs & Alex Leatherwood OUT? Derek Carr, Cory Littleton & Jackson Barton News

Raiders rumors and news on Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Cory Littleton, Alex Leatherwood, NFL Power Rankings and the Raiders injury report. Magic Spoon cereal can be bought here: https://magicspoon.thld.co/Raiders! 0 grams of sugar, 13 grams of protein, and only 4 net grams of carbs in each serving; also only 140 calories! Raiders free agency rumors are swirling and if they sign a player then we will be going LIVE here on the Raiders Report: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Las Vegas Raiders News & Rumors on today’s show: - Raiders sign Jackson Barton of the Giants practice squad - Josh Jacobs Injury News - Josh Jacobs OUT Week 3 against the Dolphins?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy RB Injury Report: Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley trending in different directions for Week 3

Nothing can derail a potentially successful fantasy football season quicker than injuries, especially those that come to the ever so critical running back position, where finding starting-caliber talent can be challenging. As we head into Week 3, several RBs find themselves on the injury report for their respective teams. Therefore, fantasy managers need to pay close attention to any RB injury updates and reports as kickoffs draw close.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs doesn’t practice again on Thursday

In a strange twist, the hope for Las Vegas Raiders’ standout running back Josh Jacobs playing Sunday against the visiting Miami Dolphins rose and fell again on Thursday. On Monday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden categorized the standout running back as “very questionable” to play on Sunday. By Thursday, though, there were multiple reports that Jacobs had gotten a glimmer of hope to play as he was reportedly on the practice field in the warm-up portion of the session.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy