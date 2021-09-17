CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Funded: Discord and Commure each scored a $500M funding round

By Cromwell Schubarth
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 8 days ago
The week ends with news of two big Bay Area funding rounds that boosted the valuations of the recipients by billions of dollars.

San Francisco Business Times

500 Global just held its latest Demo Day. It didn't include any Bay Area startups.

500 Startups changed its name recently to reflect the global nature of its investments. The San Francisco-based venture firm and accelerator now known as 500 Global gave a pretty good illustration Thursday that it's gone well beyond focusing on the local startup scene. Not a single one of the 16 companies that participated in its latest Demo Day event are based in the Bay Area.
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

