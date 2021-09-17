Winterville Offering COVID Vaccines at Fall Concert Saturday
The city of Winterville is hosting a mobile vaccine clinic at the Front Porch Bookstore Fall Concert this weekend. Vaccines are free, no IDs or insurance is needed. “We partnered with the Department of Public Health here in Athens-Clarke County, to come out and join us at the outdoor concert and bring their mobile vaccine unit,” Mooney said. “You do not have to be a Winterville resident; our big goal is shots in arms.”www.wuga.org
