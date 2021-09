MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — Mountain View is just one of the Bay Area cities moving ahead with a guaranteed or universal basic income program. That’s what Saturday’s rally was primarily about but there was also talk of a different kind of politics. “I think we’re seeing good results in other cities and that’s why I felt like it was time for us to try it here,” said Margaret Abe-Koga of the Mountain View City Council. With $1,000,000 worth of American Relief Act funds, Mountain View is on its way to becoming the latest city to experiment with a universal basic income, in...

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO