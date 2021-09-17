Largest Tree in the World Wrapped in Fire Blankets as Sequoia National Park Burns

A giant sequoia has been significantly damaged by a wildfire in northern California as thousands of firefighters descended into the forest to try to save the ancient trees. The impacts from the Windy Fire, which has torn through several sequoia groves, is still being assessed. However the Bench Tree has been badly burned. The tree, so called because its base forms a natural seat, is one of the iconic Trail of 100 Giants,No smoke is visible in the Bench Tree after water-dropping helicopters doused flames in the tree top, according to official interagency report.The Windy Fire was ignited by...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO