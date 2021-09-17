CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largest Tree in the World Wrapped in Fire Blankets as Sequoia National Park Burns

Cover picture for the articleGo deeper: Sign up for Outside+ today and get access to everything we publish. The KNP fire complex in California’s Sequoia National Park, which was ignited by lightning on September 9, has grown to a whopping 9,365 acres in size with zero-percent containment. Now, it’s inching frighteningly close to the Giant Forest Preserve, home to General Sherman, the world’s largest tree by volume, and one of the great landmarks of SEKI (Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks). And fire crews are taking some unusual steps to protect General Sherman and other nearby mega-trees.

Sequoia National Park still safe, but wildfires approaching

Sequoia National Park and its namesake gigantic trees could be threatened by two large forest fires blazing through California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Both fires could advance towards Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including "General Sherman," the largest tree on Earth by volume. Authorities closed all park...
